A video of a lady getting artificial lashes installed has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

In the now-trending video, she is seen with her eyelid taped to her forehead to keep the eyes open

Many people have reacted to the video with some questioning the rationale behind the long lashes

When it comes to looking good and standing out in style, there is no telling how far people would go to get that trendy look.

A lady has given many people reasons for concern after a video surfaced which captures her getting her lashes done.

Artificial lashes have been in vogue for many years and the length is what varies among women. In this lady's case, however, her decision to go for extralong and full lashes has left social media users buzzing.

In the video, she is seen with her eyelids tapped to the forehead to keep her eyes open.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

kingkhobee:

"My eyes became teary instantly."

_iam.tife:

"Go to good lash artist you say no."

pawkyincognito:

"Beauty is pain."

simplysunny___:

"Where she wan fly go bikonu with all these wings??"

modi_beautycollection:

"Women always doing the most "

official_djgabi:

"Una no go Sha ki yasef!!! Is there anything this gender would be satisfy with Sha ?"

ahmeenah_food_diary:

"What’s the reason for this?"

zizi_belle_:

"Looks like one of the demagogon in stranger things. Scary AF."

coachnambo:

"Don't gerrrit. Is she auditioning for the new Walking Dead?"

3e_eyo:

"So many questions on my mind rn but first is she okay?"

