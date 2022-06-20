A groundnut seller has decided to do things differently and his customers are amazed at his style of doing business

The young man moves around with a receipt and office stamp which he issues to people who buy from him

His mode of dressing and the dignity with which he carried himself has caused a stir on Instagram where the video was shared

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An unusual groundnut seller has been spotted in a viral video doing his business in the most amazing manner.

The young man went about his groundnut business with a receipt and an official stamp with which he attends to his customers.

The young man issued the stamped receipt. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: UGC

Special businessman

Because of the special way and the dignity with which he carried himself, the young man attracted unusual attention from the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His suit and tie all added pump and grandeur to his business as he carried his tray of groundnut on his head.

He was seen in the video stamping and issuing a receipt to a customer who bought groundnut from him.

The customer received the recept with much laughter and amazement. Also, many Nigerians who have seen the video online are reacting to it in funny ways.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@comedianxtreme commented:

"I fear who no fear Naija."

@sheddi_bankz reacted:

"You will never forget him."

@kelechinwoko said:

"Another smart packaging mogul. Life na all about packaging."

@vionstar commented:

"Preparing for his future or dream job. Manifestations."

@1kthriftshop said:

"When next you see him because of that receipt you’ll definitely want to patronize him."

@organicoilplus commented:

"Why are they laughing at him na, that's not nice."

@l.tobiloba reacted

"The receipt is essential. At the very least, he can be certain of accurate record keeping and a "terms and conditions" policy in the event that any of his customers returns claiming groundnut no sweet and requesting a refund."

@yung.ricch1 said:

"I love his confidence while stamping the receipts. E worth watching 5 good times. Watching from Melbourne Australia."

Meet the Ghanaian Partners Hustling it out on the Streets of Accra Selling Asaana and Bread

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a picture of a man identified as John and a lady called Adwoa hustling together on the streets of Accra caused quite the stir among netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Nana Tea had the man looking very well dressed in his neatly iron official attire selling asaana.

He had the asaana on his head with a bag of water and a stool hanging on him.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng