An incredible moment between a man and a chicken has stirred hilarious reactions on social media

The man who had a bandage on his left leg could be seen hopping with the aid of a stick on the other leg

To the surprise of many and the anger of the man, a chicken trailed behind him, imitating his walking steps

A video of a chicken imitating the walking steps of a man hopping on one leg with the aid of a stick has stunned netizens.

The hilarious video was shared on TikTok by a stunned netizen with the handle @be_de_boss2 who marvelled saying, ''Lol . This chicken nah full vibe oo."

The chicken imitated the man's walking steps. Photo Credit: TikTok/@be_de_boss2

In the clip, the man hopped on his right leg and supported his bandaged left leg by holding a stick.

Right behind him, a chicken is seen also walking in the same manner the physically challenged man was conditioned to walk in.

The man noticed this and got infuriated. He chased the chicken around with his walking stick.

Hilarious reactions trail the video

stylesaghoghovwia said:

"Omo nah to kill am chop ooh he dor too know."

chicago044 said:

"Na human being when dem turn to chicken I swear."

Lino Kroose said:

"When chicken don survive two Christmas for your house overconfidence go dey worry am."

Afidzata01 said:

"So I carefully watched the video and I have realized he tied rope on the left leg of the chicken."

