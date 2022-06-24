Global site navigation

Chicken Copies Man Hopping on one Leg with a Walking Stick, Mimicks & Angers Him in Funny Video
by  Ebenezer Quist Aba Afful
  • An incredible moment between a man and a chicken has stirred hilarious reactions on social media
  • The man who had a bandage on his left leg could be seen hopping with the aid of a stick on the other leg
  • To the surprise of many and the anger of the man, a chicken trailed behind him, imitating his walking steps

A video of a chicken imitating the walking steps of a man hopping on one leg with the aid of a stick has stunned netizens.

The hilarious video was shared on TikTok by a stunned netizen with the handle @be_de_boss2 who marvelled saying, ''Lol . This chicken nah full vibe oo."

Chicken copies man, man hopping on one leg, funny chicken and man video
The chicken imitated the man's walking steps. Photo Credit: TikTok/@be_de_boss2
Source: UGC

In the clip, the man hopped on his right leg and supported his bandaged left leg by holding a stick.

Right behind him, a chicken is seen also walking in the same manner the physically challenged man was conditioned to walk in.

The man noticed this and got infuriated. He chased the chicken around with his walking stick.

Watch the video below:

Hilarious reactions trail the video

stylesaghoghovwia said:

"Omo nah to kill am chop ooh he dor too know."

chicago044 said:

"Na human being when dem turn to chicken I swear."

Lino Kroose said:

"When chicken don survive two Christmas for your house overconfidence go dey worry am."

Afidzata01 said:

"So I carefully watched the video and I have realized he tied rope on the left leg of the chicken."

Actor Alesh flaunts life chicken he and other guests received as souvenirs at event

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actor Alesh had sent social media users into a frenzy as he showed off the life chicken he and guests got as souvenirs at a Lagos event.

The young actor who attended a Lagos party recently took to his Instagram story channel with a video of the moment he received an unusual souvenir.

Alesh who could not hide his excitement held a live chicken while another person tried to tie it with a pink ribbon.

The actor wasn't the only one who got the souvenir, his colleague, Omoborty also exclaimed out of shock when hers was dropped on her table.

Source: Legit.ng

