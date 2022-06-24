@mingojf and @ronnyrey, two rising TikTok stars were out shooting a skit when a dog attacked them

The video that the duo later shared online captured how they were having fun when all of sudden, their skit got ruined

Interestingly, the video turned out to be a viral sensation that is thought to have given them tons of followers

Social media users are unable to have enough of a video in which two TikTokers identified by the handles @mingojf and @ronnyrey were attacked by a dog while they were shooting a skit.

In the rather rib-cracking video, the young stars dressed like 'slay queens' while walking stylishly with all their energy when the dog popped out of nowhere running after them.

The duo took to their heels while using their handbags to yank off the stray animal that appeared as though it was sent to ruin what they were doing.

Photos of Tiktokers attacked by dog during skit-making

What social media users had to say

Below were thoughts gathered from the comment section of the video:

Tonia Maazu said:

Omo na person send that dog.. similar something happen to me recently.i was cat-walking pass a group of guys who were whistling and shouting fine girl..I didn't greet or even pay attention like I could hear them.omo the next thing one mangy dog like that started barking at me and pursuing me.i ran eh.had to hold one brother who happened to be running towards me.it was not funny that day o.

Ajayi Oluwakemi commented:

Dem wan chill with the big boys but bingo make dem run kitikiti katakata. I think it's stage sha, thanks to the creator for making me laugh just when I needed to.

Harriet Nnenna said:

Chai! I have been asked to leave the library for laughing out loud, didn't expect to see something as funny as this online oo! Can't stop laughing

Watch the video below

