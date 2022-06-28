A man has shared a photo of an iconic and ancient model of Nokia he has used for eight years. He is saddened it finally stopped working

The young man has filled a lot of peeps with nostalgia as he shared on Twitter that his Nokia C1 had given up the ghost

The photo had many folks recounting memories of similar historic devices they used or still have up till date

A young man has celebrated his resilient Nokia C1, which served him for eight years and had finally reached its limit.

The phone looked ancient as the keypad had most of its letters cleaned off, and its body looked withered.

@wiz_walexy17 shared a photo of the old Nokia phone and said:

My Historic Nokia C1 stopped working today after 8 years of serving me, Rest easy legend

The photo went viral on Twitter as folks reacted to @wiz_walexy17's tweet. They were nostalgic as they reminisced about iconic older model phones they used or still use. Some shared photos of their historical devices.

The Nokia C1-01 is one of the most popular phones released by Nokia. It was released in 2010 and was one of the most well-patronised phones in west Africa as lots of folks loved it for its durability and simplicity.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from folks and their reaction to the Nokia C1 shared by @wiz_walexy17

ccsayccsay shared a photo of his Nokia too and wrote:

Did it died ? my Nokia E5 too Went offline no network on it for days now. Having served me faithfully for 12yrs.. I Stan this Legendary Phone

DharlmaE also shared a photo of their windows phone and said:

My Nokia Carl Zeiss still behaving fine and clean, but doesn't browse. 14 years now. The day it stops working I will .

tolanitosyne also wrote:

I bought a C2-01 in 2021 with my salary That was the first phone i ever bought

