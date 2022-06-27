Hayford And Benita, a couple from Date Rush, have been seen shopping at the market for groceries, and peeps were unconvinced

Tv3's Twitter page has shared some photos of the couple doing some shopping. Hayford is seen carrying a bowl with items on his head whiles Benita tagged along

The photos had people questioning the authenticity of the show as they felt the whole thing was a staged photo shoot to gain followers and views

Hayford and Benita, a couple who met on Date Rush, have turned heads as some photos of them shopping for foodstuff at a market have surfaced on the internet.

The photos were shared on Twitter by @tv3_ghana. It drew a lot of attention as folks reacted to the photos. Most of them felt it was a staged photo shoot and said it was a ploy for the individuals to boost their social media following.

Photo: Hayford And Benita

Source: Twitter

Hayford, in a previous episode, chose Benita, a smallish lady who made a second appearance on the show to find love.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting things Ghanaians had to say about the photos.

JokanOuja said:

After 28 shots taken by 3 "professional" photographers and choosing two pics out nu you're telling us you "spotted" them. Do you guys even understand the word "spotted"? Another question; why is the umbrella the guy had in frame 2 (before shopping) not in frame 1 (after)?

@abdullatifmaes1 also wrote:

Doing it just for fame the guy will varnish soon time

Bata_Bamis commented saying:

Off late e check like this program turn acting ooo. It no more a platform where people genuinely come to get a date but rather another version of Kumawood.

ChapmanKwesi also felt it was staged:

Hayford is doing this for more followers in IG.. and for fame.. He is making fun of the girl

kyeijoseph13 said:

Look at this.... How can you tell me this story

