Jordan Andrew, a recent University of Cambridge student, has opened up about his journey to graduating with first class

In a LinkedIn post, Jordan shared that his headmaster told him that he would never be accepted into Cambridge

The grateful young man graduated as the second-best student in the entire Psychological and Behavioural Science program

A delighted young man by the name of Jordan Andrew has recently put his naysayers to shame after successfully gaining admission to the University of Cambridge. He excelled by graduating with a first-class, making him the second-best student in his program of studies, Psychological and Behavioural Science.

In an emotional post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of the young man, he revealed that thanks to his excellent academic performance, he received three honorary awards at his graduation ceremony; Cambridge University Press Prize for Best Dissertation Project, Department of Psychology Prize, and Head of Psychology Department Commendation for Achieving all firsts in examinations.

While sharing more about his journey, Jordan recounted when he was told he would fail his exams during his secondary school days. His headmaster also told him he would never get into the University of Cambridge.

"This is for the young boy that was told he would fail his exams and not amount to anything in Secondary School. This is for the teen that was told no one of his ‘caliber’ would ever get into Cambridge by the principal of his Sixth Form College. This is for the man that was told by many that he only got into Cambridge as a ‘token’ to meet a diversity quota"

Jordan Andrew went ahead to encourage all who are constantly looked down upon and discouraged to never give up on their dreams.

"To anybody who has ever been marginalized or made to feel less than.....Keep going. Never listen to anyone who wishes to belittle your dreams. Never let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do"

