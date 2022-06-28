At age 19, a young man from Ghana called Danny List made the nation and continent proud with his achievements

He made it on the main professional golf tours in the USA and North America as the only West African Professional Golfer

To this day, Danni List remains the only West African on the PGA tour, which is the world's premier membership organization for touring professional golfers

Danny List, a young man who hails from Ghana, has made it on the main professional golf tours in the USA and North America as a West African Professional Golfer.

This makes Danny List the only West African playing professional golf at the highest level, the PGA tour, which is the world's premier membership organization for touring professional golfers.

Citinewsroom.com indicates that the accomplished Ghanaian is currently playing his 3rd season on the PGA tours, a success that comes after Danny List grew up in Ghana and had a stellar start to his young career.

Ghana's Danny List The Only West African Professional Golfer On The PGA Tours Photo credit: PGA TOUR/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Although he started as a football player, at age 12 his passion for golf dominated his time. He then received multiple scholarship offers to play college golf in the United States, ultimately choosing to attend the University of Washington.

After turning professional at the age of 19, the young man still carries Ghana's golfing hopes on his shoulders and is flying high the flag of the Black Star of Africa!

