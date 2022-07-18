A nice photo capturing four pretty women who are all siblings has gone viral on the internet and made many people emotional

According to one of the siblings who shared the photo, they are six kids in the family, made up of five girls and one boy

More emotional was the fact that she revealed that their parents, especially their father, struggled to see them through school and that they are all graduates

A Nigerian lady named Husseina Abubakar has shared an interesting photo of her siblings, four of them all women.

According to her, they are six kids in her family, which include one male and five females.

The photo has stirred emotional reactions online. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Husseina Abubakar.

The photo of the pretty siblings has made people emotional online.

Sharing the photo on her LinkedIn account, Husseina, who is a twin with another sibling called Hassana, said her father worked hard to send them to school.

According to her, the sacrifices of her father paid off as they have turned out well in life, becoming graduates.

It was a tough journey

But it was a difficult journey for their father catering for all the four girls who were in the university at the same time. Husseina said their father borrowed to pay their fees and that they resorted to fasting on days they had no food.

Her words:

"One of the moments I can never forget was the period the four of us were all in the university at the same time, but at different levels. Every new semester was an uphill struggle for our parents and they begin to feel the pinch. But thankfully we never stayed home for lack of school fees or anything.

"Before the death of our lovely Daddy, our education (both western and Islamic) wise were his top priorities! 5 girls and a boy. We all became graduates before his death."

