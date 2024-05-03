Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has raised the bar for celebrity grooms as his wife rocks an expensive Tilo jewellery

The gorgeous bride and midwife looked stunning in a custom-made gown by Sima Brew for the traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on Mrs Akwaboah's corseted kente gown and wedding ring

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah is the latest celebrity groom in town after marrying his longtime girlfriend in a plush ceremony on May 3, 2024.

The beautiful Ghanaian bride, who is also a midwife, wore a one-hand corseted kente gown with a unique mesh design for the lavish traditional wedding ceremony.

Akwaboah and his wife look stunning together. Photo credit: @manuelphotography

Source: Instagram

Mrs Akwaboah looked gorgeous in flawless makeup that blended with her smooth melanin skin and a simple ponytail hairstyle for her bridal look.

She accessorised her look with expensive gold earrings and bracelets while flaunting her Green TourmalineCarats 14K Rose gold diamond engagement ring after her wedding.

Watch the video below;

Akwaboah's pretty wife flaunts her curves in a strapless ensemble

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah's gorgeous wife looked effortlessly chic in a strapless white top and black bodycon pants for this lovely photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's gorgeous wife's elegant wife outfit and expensive engagement ring

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

