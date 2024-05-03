Akwaboah's Wedding: Singer's Pretty Wife Flaunts Her GH¢27,000 Rose Gold Diamond Engagement Ring
- Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has raised the bar for celebrity grooms as his wife rocks an expensive Tilo jewellery
- The gorgeous bride and midwife looked stunning in a custom-made gown by Sima Brew for the traditional wedding
- Some social media users have commented on Mrs Akwaboah's corseted kente gown and wedding ring
Ghanaian musician Akwaboah is the latest celebrity groom in town after marrying his longtime girlfriend in a plush ceremony on May 3, 2024.
The beautiful Ghanaian bride, who is also a midwife, wore a one-hand corseted kente gown with a unique mesh design for the lavish traditional wedding ceremony.
Mrs Akwaboah looked gorgeous in flawless makeup that blended with her smooth melanin skin and a simple ponytail hairstyle for her bridal look.
She accessorised her look with expensive gold earrings and bracelets while flaunting her Green TourmalineCarats 14K Rose gold diamond engagement ring after her wedding.
Akwaboah's wife slays in a red corseted kente gown, heavy makeup and 360 frontal wig for traditional wedding
Watch the video below;
Akwaboah's pretty wife flaunts her curves in a strapless ensemble
Ghanaian musician Akwaboah's gorgeous wife looked effortlessly chic in a strapless white top and black bodycon pants for this lovely photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's gorgeous wife's elegant wife outfit and expensive engagement ring
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Timidakolo stated:
Congratulations my brother ❤️❤️❤️
clementosuarez stated:
Ours
Kocobaddie stated:
Congratulations bro
na.bee_acq stated:
Mo tiri nkwa!
yaaqueen25 stated:
Forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
lady__chartty stated:
Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️
21stcenturyyyy stated:
Ne ho me f3
akosua_adwubi_aaa stated:
Congratulations my fav ❤️❤️❤️ our wife, we the AkwaNation are here for you
Celestinedonkormusic stated:
Congrats bro
_abena_serwaa stated:
CONGRATS
mo.hammedali11 stated:
Congratulations to you superstar
nana_akua_08 stated:
Beauty
Nhyiahma stated:
F3f33r3❤️
7417_sylvia stated:
Neat shots
Glauriyah stated:
My brideeeee
maame_efuwa_sharon stated:
No We ATE PURRR!!!!!!!!! My Bride @big_naya
Source: YEN.com.gh