A beautiful obroni girl has been seen in a viral video eating pounded yam with her exceptionally long nails

In the video, she struggled to mould the local delicacy as netizens noted that half of it might get stuck in her nails

The heartwarming video has attracted reactions from many netizens, with some saying she may not have enjoyed it

A nice video has captured the moment a man showed an obroni girl how to eat pounded yam, a popular delicacy in Africa.

However, the girl has long nails, and netizens reckon that half of the pounded yam may eventually get stuck inside the cute nails.

The girl had long nails. Photo credit: TikTok

Obroni girl struggles to mould fufu

In the video, the girl was taught how to mould and dip the poundo inside the soup and then swallow it for maximum enjoyment.

She did it pretty well, but it appears she struggled to mould it properly. Netizens also contend that she may not have enjoyed it.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

"Half got stuck on the Inside of her nail heheheheheheh."

@Feiticeirazinha commented:

@Tara said:

"She doesn’t actually like it. If you watch her face it’s subtle but she’s saying yes with her lips and shaking her head no."

@Jaakobah said:

"Lmao love how he was like "anyways, moving on" the second time she said pineapple jam."

@SKULPIL commented:

"I like her. Love a girl who likes to do everything together."

@Fluffyruffruffy reacted:

"The food stuck to her finger nail is killing me."

@Anyah said:

"I’m so confused. Her facial features look like she’s black but they say otherwise."

@Paola Pineda commented:

"Looks like she didn’t really like it, and why she eating it looking into his eyes making noises lmfao."

@Cookiie said:

"Oooh girl! Her nails are gonna be yellow now lol, made that mistake many times and I did not care."

