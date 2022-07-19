A young woman has recently sparked reactions after unfortunately falling off the platform she was modelling on

She was seen wearing a pair of high heels which seems to have been the cause of the accident

@babucomfro questioned the lady's choice of shoes: "Must it always be in high heel if u can't walk"

A woman's recent accident at an event has got many talking after the video surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @akumaamamazimbi had the thick woman wearing a long heel while modelling on stage at an event.

The woman tripping and calling from stage Photo credit: @akumaamamazimbi

Unfortunately, she missed a step and ended up falling off the platform in the audience's presence.

@akumaamamazimbi shared the video with the caption;

"This is Very Serious"

Many who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 46,000 views with over 100 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@rnyceantwi commented:

The end of her modeling career

@mimiz787 wrote:

How none of the guest is trying to help her for me. In their heads, we didn't send you Sister!

@babucomfro wondered:

Must it always be in high heel if u can't walk

From @iammrsnkansah:

But they all sitting unconcerned

@jamesongh_ said:

Sorry madam nxt time don't walk on high heel again

Watch the full video linked below;

