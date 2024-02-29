A video of a young lady's reaction to the ongoing cook-a-thon by Chef Abena Kwartemaa has gone viral

A young Ghanaian lady has expressed discontent over the lack of support from Kumasi residents towards Chef Abena Kwatemaa's ongoing cooking marathon.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @_amaobaapa, who looked displeased in a video, said that Ghanaians in other regions who have attempted various Guinness World Records have received massive local support and was wondering why that is not the case in Kumasi.

Lady reacts to Chef Kwartemaa cook-a-thon Photo credit: @_amaobaapa @naanadonkorarthur/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"If you look at her meals, they look very tasty, she has shown what it takes to set the record, so why are you not supporting or showing signs of interest," she stated.

She concluded by appealing to persons living around the venue of the ongoing cook-a-thon to show up at the place and cheer Chef Kwartemaa on.

The 59-second video had raked in over 6000 likes and 200 comments while writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians disagree with her

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on why Chef Kwartemaa's cook-a-thon has not generated a lot of buzz and attention in Kumasi.

Nana Adjoa Adubea commented:

Yam with egg stew plus boiled egg

Obaapa Achiaa replied:

I was there with my 2 colleagues on Tuesday it was soooooo bad

CEO reacted:

The way she put the stew on the waakye koraaa was not not

Maame Sarpong indicated:

she was replying harshly to some people I comment under her post to ignore them cuz she will need our support hahaha

Asante Agudeɛ wrote:

she doesn't respect anything that's why we won't waste our resources n energy on her.. visit her page to see how she replied people there.

@Nanaakuasuzie _Mid added:

She's wasting her resources on this cookathon that will not be recognised, I said it on the first day a she replied me so bad

Chef Kwartemaa appeals for support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Abena Kwartemaa has appealed to Ghanaians to support her with food items.

She made the disclosure in an interview after she received food items such as bags of rice, cooking oil and canned tomatoes from social media influencer Naana Donkor Arthur.

Chef Kwartemaa has cooked for over 200 hours.

Source: YEN.com.gh