A youth who started his farm with just six staff now employs as many as 3000 people in the facility located in Nasarawa state.

According to a photo shared by the director general of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the man named Ahmed Sani Nnaji benefited from the YouWin program of the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Dr Okonjo Iweala said the young man started from 6 staff. Photo credit: @NOIweala.

From 6 staff to employing 3000 people

Dr Iweala shared a photo of her and Ahmed. In the photo, the young man was clutching a big catfish that he grew on his farm located in Nasarawa state.

Dr Iweala wrote:

"With 2014 YouWin Winner Ahmed Sani Nnaji. Holding an 8kg+ naturally grown catfish from his farm in Nassarawa State. From 6 staff he now employs 3000 involved in rice, fish & cotton production. Nigeria’s most important resource is her dynamic & hardworking youth."

See her full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Dayo_Afo commented:

"The tweet says he had 6 workers in 2014 and today he has over 3000 workers. What does that tell you?"

@OkeStalyf reacted:

"This is how to lift people out of poverty, not the Npower and Tradermoni this regime initiated, which is strictly for stealing money."

@OOArinze said:

"I remain grateful to you and former President, Dr. Goodluck for introducing YouWin. I was among the first set of YouWin participants. I didn't get the grant, but I gained the knowledge that established me today. I live the YouWin dream. Thank you ma."

Thank you Okonjo-Iweala

The young also reshared the post, thanking God and Okonjo-Iweala.

Source: Legit.ng