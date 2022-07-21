A 13-year-old girl named Maame Adwoa who used to respectfully assist the CEO of MGL Naturals has been employed 13 years later

The benevolent businesswoman, Israella Kafui Mansu, gave the 26-year-old a full-time offer with accommodation

According to Israella, Maame Adwoa used to help her out when the business at its single room stage in 2009

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Israella Kafui Mansu, a kindhearted Ghanaian businesswoman who started her firm in 2009 when she was about to finish her national service, is warming hearts with a beautiful gesture.

The CEO of MGL Naturals offered Maame Adwoa, a young girl who used to help her when she started out in 2009, employment with free accommodation.

"Maame Adwoa was 13 years old and would come to help me after school and vacations. She is very hardworking and respectful. She wouldn't make a statement without saying the word 'please' and always knows when to say THANK YOU," Israella posted on her Facebook handle.

Photos of MGL Naturals CEO and her new employee Maame Adwoa Photo credit: @IsraellaKafuiMansu

Source: Facebook

The benevolent CEO revealed that Maame Adwoa was able to find her after a publication by YEN.com.gh went viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She confirmed in a brief conversation with YEN.com.gh after employing Maame Adwoa that the young lady who is now 26 years old, has been employed by her company and given free accommodation.

In her own words:

"She found me on your publication last week, sent me a message on Facebook and we reconnected. I employed her in MGL Naturals today in Online Marketing and sales department, with accommodation."

Providing more details on her Facebook handle, Israella indicated:

"On 15th July 2022, I directed her to be interviewed by my HR and Sales Executives and we employed her 18th July 2022 with free accommodation in the company's residence. I'm glad to have her join the team and we pray for God's Grace to do more."

Comments from social media users

Below were some thoughts shared by Ghanaians who saw the heartwarming post online.

Kofi Nti Boateng said:

Many forget but you did well by her. God bless you.

Nana Efua Abruquah indicated:

Israella Kafui Mansu, the people you have helped in this life including me. May the blessings that come with it extend to your unborn generations. You are my super star.

Roby Quaye mentioned:

God bless u for your kind heart.I have keenly observed how you are towards others. I remember when you were willing to employ me because I showed interest in your products and told you I had issues with my job. However,I had to decline because of distance.You kept keeping in-touch to ask how I was. Trust me I never forgot all those efforts.

CEO of MGL Naturals to open branch in US

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Israella Kafui Mansu is set to open a branch of her company, MGL Naturals, in the United States of America.

The hardworking and visionary entrepreneur made the exciting revelation on the her personal Facebook handle while making initial preparations for the branch to open in the U.S.

According to the CEO, the initiative is meant to offer both Ghana and America a win-win situation as it would offer employment opportunities to the youth in both countries.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh