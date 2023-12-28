A Ghanaian man has announced that the Guinness World Records has granted him approval to attempt a record that was set five years ago

The young man will be seeking to become the new world record holder for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds

He seeks to dethrone China's Li Jiaqi who set that enviable record in September 2018

A young Ghanaian man could not contain his joy as he took to social media to announce that his application to attempt a Guinness World Record has been approved.

Taken to TikTok, the young man Dela Gomey shared a mail he received from Guinness World Records informing him that his application had been approved.

Man readies to attempt world record Photo credit: @delly.qwaku.gomez/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With this, he now seeks to set a new world record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.

The record attempt by the young man is set to place on Saturday January 6, at the Efa Guest House at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

Currently, the record for the most lipstick application in 30 seconds is four and that feat was achieved by China's Li Jiaqi in September 2018.

News of the Dela's pending record attempt at the time of writing the report had raked in over 26 likes.

Ghanaian baby gets approval to attempt male artist record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the application of a one-year-Ghanaian baby boy to attempt a Guinness World Record was also accepted

Ace-Liam has attempted to break the world record as the youngest male artist in the world.

Mother of the little kid @kuukuatheartist who could not hide excitement took to her TikTok page to share the news with her followers.

A fine art exhibition was also held on Friday December 15.

Ghanaian lady to attempt cookathon

Also, a Ghanaian lady has received approval from the Guinness World Records to attempt the world record for the longest cooking marathon (cookathon).

Failatu Abdul-Razak, who owns a restaurant, will attempt to break the cookathon world record of 119 hours and 57 minutes currently set by Ireland's Chef Alan Fisher.

A poster of the upcoming event revealed the event will take place from January 1 to January 5, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel at Tamale in the Northern Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh