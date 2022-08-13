Well-known Ghanaian movie producer and actress Tracey Boakye has recently got many falling in love after a video of herself and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah as wedding guests surfaced online.

The Instagram video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @tracey_boakye had her wearing a beautiful kente outfit and having a lovely moment with her partner.

The couple took various photos of themselves and kept whispering to each other in the exact way people in love do.

The post was captioned;

"Saturdays are for weddings. Wedding guest with hubby @badufrank ❤️"

Tracey's post at the time of this publication has gathered over 7,000 reactions with close to 300 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

i_am_ohemaa_maame commented:

Soo beautiful . May God bless your union

@theretheresaasiedu2525 wrote:

This is so beautiful

@awuraadwoaadepaacheampo said:

Too much love ❤️❤️❤️

From @nanaakuaq:

The way he looks at you tho

From @darkwajanet:

My favorite people’s❤️❤️❤️ I love to see you love birds

@darleneswats commented:

Obaa yaa papa bi ❤️ enjoy your beautiful union

Tracey Boakye And Her Husband-To-Be Flaunt Pre-Wedding Photos Online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye officially revealed the man of her dreams to the world.

In an exclusive post by Zionfelix on his social media platforms, he released beautiful couple goals photos of Tracey Boakye and her husband-to-be on the night of her bridal shower last night, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

In the photos, they were both wearing matching all-black outfits. They looked so much in love as they got cozy in each other's arms. Tracey Boakye was beaming with smiles as she sat on the laps of her husband-to-be.

Below is a stacked photo of Tracey Boakye and her husband chopping love on the night of their bridal shower. She also posted exclusive photos of herself and her husband on the day of the bridal shower. T

