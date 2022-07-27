Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has flaunted her husband-to-be on her official Instagram page

Many have admired her husband's handsomeness, as they congratulate her on finding a man to get married to at age 31

She revealed him on the night of her bridal shower. The wedding is set to happen this weekend

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye has officially revealed the man of her dreams to the world.

Tracey Boakye And Her Husband. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive post by Zionfelix on his social media platforms, he released beautiful couple goals photos of Tracey Boakye and her husband-to-be on the night of her bridal shower last night, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

In the photos, they were both wearing matching all-black outfits. They looked so much in love as they got cozy in each other's arms.

Tracey Boakye was beaming with smiles as she sat on the laps of her husband-to-be.

Below is a stacked photo of Tracey Boakye and her husband chopping love on the night of their bridal shower.

She also posted exclusive photos of herself and her husband on the day of the bridal shower. The photos tell the story of how they got ready for the bridal shower.

She also revealed the man's name as Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Many congratulate Tracey Boakye and admire her husband

piesieesther

Congratulations dear

babucomfro

You know market paaaa and he's very handsome and presentable ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ionareine:

In his time he makes it all Beautiful

logout_brides_lodge

My queen God bless u so much❤️❤️❤️❤️

hillary_quansah

Congratulations . I pray for God's uncommon favor and blessings upon your union. That happiness will flow continuously in your marriage. Keep God always in it and everything will flourish God bless you so much ❤️

Tracey Boakye's wedding: Exclusive details of her man, date and venue pop up

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has been hitched and will get married in a matter of days.

After many days of social media rumours, it has been confirmed that the mother of two is set to tie the knot with her fiance.

Tracey Boakye's much-anticipated wedding is expected to come off in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

