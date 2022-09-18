Actress/singer, Yaa Jackson, has caused a frenzy on social media with recent visuals flaunting her figure and beauty in colourful outfits

In a short video accompanying one of the photos, the Ehwe Papa singer treated fans to charming moves as she slowly whined her waist

Fans have shared their thoughts underneath the visuals, with many gushing over her fascinating moves

Beautiful Ghanaian actress/singer, Yaa Jackson, has turned heads with recent visuals flaunting her figure and beauty in colourful ensembles on social media.

The Ehwe Papa hit singer treated fans to more revealing pictures, showing the tattoo on her chest in some of the images.

In one of her posts, her ensemble featured stiletto heels with thin straps across her feet and wrapped around her legs.

One of the never-before-seen posts came with a short video in which she is seen slowly whining her waist.

''A woman's youth is to attract the best husband possible in her prime not to let immature losers use her forsegg until she's bitter and worn out,'' she captioned the latest visuals.

The Instagram visuals, which accentuated her artistry, have fans gushing over her fascinating moves.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Fans drool over Yaa Jacson

Officialjeffrey1 reacted:

Is your crush fine? ❤️.

Pretty_akua_xx said:

Pretty you.

Kojosnail said:

All-time Crush.

Nanaakua6700 commented:

My role model ❤️.

Backword_gh said:

Nice vibes there girl .

Samv_GH shared.

Wooow, my crush.

Collinsobeng717 posted:

Oh, I didn't know that you are beautiful like this oh until today. You look cute like your mum.

Akyem_boy commented:

Decent n nice .

1realcedis_rc said:

Classy nana yaa Jackson❤️.

Old Photos of Yaa Jackson

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that some classic throwback photos of Ghanaian actress and singer Yaa Jackson have gotten many of her teeming fans and followers screaming over the marked transformation over the years.

In the before and after photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yaa Jackson was seen posing for the camera in her younger years.

