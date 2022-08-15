A gorgeous Ghanaian woman has become the talk of many thanks to her recent dance performance

She was wearing a beautifully sown green outfit and was seen shaking her body in the midst of a crowd at what appeared to be an event

Many Ghanaians have expressed their opinion about the young woman's stature since the video surfaced

A beautiful Ghanaian woman has recently got many talking on social media after her dance video at an event surfaced online.

Gorgeous lady in green dancing Photo credit: Veronica Zormelo Attah

Source: Facebook

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Veronica Zormelo Attah had the curvy lady in a gorgeously sown green outfit dancing to the popular 'Down flat' song by Kelvyn Boy.

In the video, she was seen being hyped up by a group of people who had surrounded her while she confidently performed to the song.

Many who saw the post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to share their opinions. At the time of this publication, the video racked up close to 160 reactions, with over 25 people commenting and 22 shares.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Festus Enam Calvary commented:

This big thing, I don't want. I won't be able I carry. She no fit dey my top self. No taste.

Marvellous Abigail John-Ihega replied:

This one na heavy duty! I love the energy and vibe

Kanyiti Bamba Luqman wrote:

Herhhh see back

Pinky Punky said:

I love the positive energy

From Panshak Jeremiah Kassem:

Come see Ya Awesome Sister

Edwin Vann Rahl commented:

This is a meat no bone syndrome

Watch the full video linked below:

Source: YEN.com.gh