A woman living in the UK has advised people in the country to marry legally before they relocate abroad

According to her, it is way easier for couple to go through settling in a foreign country than singles who have no support

The woman revealed that while one of the couple work, the other can have ample time for their studies

A woman has used a video on TikTok to talk about why Africans planning on relocating abroad should first get married.

She went ahead to say that life in the UK is easier for couples than single people. According to her, when a person comes to the foreign country with their spouse, they already have someone that could complement them.

The woman said a couple can easily split responsibilities between themselves. Photo source: TIkTok/@officialhustlersquare

Come as a couple to UK

The lady said that in the case of a couple, they can both work and study while they support each other.

In her words:

"Single people can come to study alone, but you see married people, they are on a whole different cruise entirely...One Spouse will study and can only work 20 hours weekly which is like 2 shifts for most jobs per week while the other Spouse gets a work permit to work as much as they like... The other Spouse that gets that work permit will be financially stable and can support the student Spouse better..."

She stated that she does not see any reason why a spouse would not follow their partner abroad except they have a very good job or business back in Nigeria that can give them more than what they would earn in the UK.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to her video below:

Vana Griselda asked:

"How do I include my husband and son in the visa process?"

agbonkhese precious said:

"Asin, it's so helpful when one can study freely knowing the other spouse can support you fully."

funmishoww said:

"Same thing my brother did, they went to court, just applied for visa."

VcIma360 said:

"My dear I did same I had to go back to Nigeria after 6months for my wedding."

The _Real_Empress said:

"Can’t delay myself since there’s no partner to japa with, except those planning a dependant deal and won’t even be supportive after reaching UK."

Man relocates abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man with the handle @nachorisky_9 shared a video documenting how he and made it.

In the clip he shared, the sportsman showed how he used to play football on the street and for local teams back in Nigeria.

After a series of photos that captured his growth, snaps showed the moment he relocated abroad as a professional footballer and started playing there.

Source: Legit.ng