A video of a young man revealing how his life transformed for the better as he relocated to the US will get you motivated

The man said he was jobless in Ghana but now earns a good income from his work in the US

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for inspiring people with his story

A Ghanaian man has inspired many people after he opened up about how his life changed following his decision to relocate to the US in search of greener pastures.

Taken to TiTok, the young man @prophakwa, who was spotted standing in a parking lot revealed that back in Ghana he stayed home for three years after completing university.

Man reveals how his life transformed after moving to the US Photo credit:@prophakwa/TikTok

He explained that his travel to the US has transformed his life as he is now employed and also earns a decent income.

"When I am paid every month, I ask myself if this is my pension or my salary"

.In concluding, he remarked that the systems have been put in place for persons in the US to thrive and was pleading with the Ghana government to do the same.

"The cars you see here belong to students, all these cars belong to students"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 40000 likes and 1000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians agree the man on his comment

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video commended the young man for using his lived experience to motivate others.

I'M 4 KEN stated:

if we all leave and come to America to teach, who will teach your family here in Ghana?

20 Billions commented:

I just arrived in UK last Friday. I started work just yesterday. when I heard what I will receive at the end of the week, I collapse eiiiiiHeaven

Ibra replied

If I can get someone to help me travel to America and pay even 5 billion later I will do it.. God bless America..

Lady advises Ghanaians not to rush to the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in the United States Army has offered advice to the youth regarding their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

Ama Koranteng, in an interview with SVTV Africa, said people who have decent jobs in Ghana should cool down on their craze to travel abroad, especially if they do not have the requirements to make that journey.

The old student of Wesley Girls High School said the hustle in the USA is real.

