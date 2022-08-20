Some of Ghana's top movie stars have been seen in a behind-the-scenes video sleeping on set

One of them, Roselyn Ngissah admitted that the job they do is extremely tiring, hence the hilarious incident

The video was taken by Nikki Samonas as she and other colleagues were shooting the Tanko Villa Series

A hilarious video has heaped massive reactions on social media as it captures some of the most respected Ghanaian movie stars unable to stay awake while on set.

In the video recorded and shared by Nikki Samonas, who happened to be one of the characters in the video, Nikki was seen disturbing the sleeping actors and actress by poking their noses.

Some tried to catch her hand unsuccessfully while others simply could not get themselves to wake up as they were deeply engulfed in their sleep.

The film they were shooting is called Tanko Villa Series, a TV show that will air on Akwaaba Magic on DSTV.

How Ghanaians reacted to the video

Below were some of the hilarious comments shared by Ghanaians under the post that has since gone viral.

theophilusatukubah_daterush commented:

Hahaha aaww the body is weak

the_headmistressgh said:

@nikkisamonas i will advise you stop doing that with your extended or natural long nails. It can mistakenly injure someone. Thank you i comw in Peace

dkbghana also said:

Nikki you are mad, featured me twice and slapped me. I'll sue you

roselyn_ngissah admitted:

Charley e no easy o, the struggle, the hustle not easy… this na our work

Watch the full video below

