Ghanaian actress Salma Munim has thrilled fans with a hilarious dance she did in a video she shared on her Instagram page

The pretty actress looked as gorgeous as ever as she showed off her dancing skills to a popular Tik Tok tune

She asked fans if she was too old to dance, and they were positive she was not as they gushed over her beauty and dance moves

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Salma Munim is widely regarded as one of the prettiest actresses in the country, and each video and picture she shares proves why she is held in such high regard.

In a new video, Salma showed off her dancing prowess as she thrilled fans with every move she made.

The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in the footage as she wore a beautiful yellow lace dress that made her look flamboyant.

Salma hopped on the hood of a vehicle in her garage and moved her feet to a popular tune. Then, the actress hilariously stood on a couch and a kitchen counter to dance even more.

She shared the video and wondered if she was not too old to be doing energy-demanding dance moves. Fans, however, felt she was not too old to have fun as they enjoyed every bit of the actress's enthralling dance.

Fans praise Salma Munim's dancing abilities

joytaybat encouraged her:

Have fun swdy u na grown for dt

kuuku_pentsilwaa said:

Eeii mummy ❤️

hyelah_ also commented

The goal is to be child-like but not child-ish

mzgyammy also reacted:

Salma u are too grown for this

mc_qobi also said:

Big sis You are getting out of hand offlate

gorgeous_bumps also encouraged Salma to enjoy herself:

Age is just a number, live your life to the max #happyyourself

