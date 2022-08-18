Popular Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, recently stepped out for an event in a lace and ankara ensemble

In the video which captures her arrival, the actress can be seen walking together with some other women sporting a corset top

The fitting of the blouse, coupled with her walking style, has sparked reactions on social media about her ability to breathe

Kalsoume Sinare recently got social media users talking, following her recent outing.

The veteran Ghanaian actress was among the guests at the Anlo State Coronation of HRM Dutor Togbiga Wenya III & HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor I.

The video of the actress in her corset attire has gone viral. Credit: @monteozafrica

Source: UGC

A video that captures the actress' arrival has since gone viral on social media due to her choice of ensemble.

In the trending clip, Sinare is seen arriving at the event dressed in a print skirt and white corset blouse.

The fitting of the blouse seems to have influenced her walking step, and this got a lot of people talking.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Kalsoume Sinare's outfit

Many social media users who sighted the video expressed concern over the actress' ability to breathe in the seemingly tight blouse.

Check out some comments below:

muditayo:

"How will she sit on this tight outfit she’s wearing."

patnasom:

"Until she collapse with this tightness."

iroghama__:

"No breathing space"

favouryakubu:

"Haaaa make d cloth no tear ooo, but she fine sha ❤️"

ebensaraheniola:

"Can she even breathe."

iyelafe:

"Who do that padding."

Source: Legit.ng