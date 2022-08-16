Actress Tracey Boakye and her actor husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have started their honeymoon

The newlyweds who are having their honeymoon outside Ghana flew out of the country earlier in the week

Tracey shared a video of their lovely time together on the plane where they got the first-class treatment

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have flown out of the country for their honeymoon.

It is not yet known where Tracey and the Germany-based Frank are heading for their honeymoon but a video has popped up showing their travel.

In the video shared on the actress' Instagram page on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the newlyweds were spotted sitting comfortably on a plane.

Tracey Boakye and husband have flown abroad for their honeymoon Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

In what looks like a first-class service, Mr and Mrs Badu Ntimoah are seeing being given a special treat in their private area.

The two had a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne served in glasses for them. Picking up their glasses husband and wife giggled as they cheered together. The couple looked smitten with each other.

Sharing the video, the actress observed that it was time for her honeymoon with her husband.

"It’s HONEYMOON o’clock ✈️ #francey22 @badufrank," she said.

See the video below:

