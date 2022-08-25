A brilliant Ghanaian lady named Victoria Achiaa Boama, a Ghanaian lady managed to travel to UK for her master's against all odds

Although Victoria traveled in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, she managed to thrive in the difficult circumstances

When it was all said and done, the brilliant lady said the experience taught her some great life lessons

A brilliant Ghanaian lady named Victoria Achiaa Boama has given a step-by-step account of the strenuous process she had to undergo in order to get her master's degree in the United Kingdom.

The lady who left Ghana in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic indicated that she had to abandon the job she was employed at in Ghana suddenly to start the academic pursuit in the unfamiliar territory.

"Although I planned to study in 2020, this journey started in a rush when I had to abruptly leave my work and travel to the UK to commence my master’s degree in Public Health and Health Promotion at Swansea University with a delayed student visa approval," she recalled.

Amidst the numerous travel restrictions at the time, Victoria had to cope with being tutored online in her new environment, which she admits would have been extremely difficult but for effective time management.

"I had to adjust to my new environment and way of learning with immense support from my academic mentor Dr Ruth Hopkins," she said.

When she nearly gave up

Although all of this was tough to handle, Victoria recalls that one of the most difficult situations she faced was with her dissertation which nearly caused her to give up.

In her own words:

"It delayed beyond expectation, delaying my submission date. Drafting my dissertation was quite a hurdle, and I almost gave up because I was time-pressed. But under the guidance of my supervisor, Mr Anthony Duffy, I sailed through".

According to the hardworking lady, in all, the entire journey taught her some of life’s valuable lessons.

-Up and ready for any challenging situation that comes my way

-Resilient and determined

-Patient and take life one step at a time. Every journey is unique to its travellers’ needs, and in due time things fall in their rightful places.

-Optimistic about the future

-Appreciative of the learning processes to achieve a goal.These lessons have added to my experience, and I am delighted it ended well. Proud of myself.

