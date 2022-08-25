Mercy, a Ghanaian woman teaching in Ecuador, has recounted how she migrated from Ghana to teach abroad after being unemployed after university

In an interview, the young woman revealed that she graduated from Catholic University Colledge of Ghana and had to move to Cote D'Ivoire to teach

She finally migrated to Ecuador where she currently makes above $600 (Ghc5,970) as a teacher

A Ghanaian woman named Mercy has recently opened up about how she ended up in Ecuador as a teacher.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube timeline of SVTV Africa had Mercy revealing that she makes above Ghc5,970 as a teacher in Ecuador.

Sharing more about her story, the teacher recounted that she completed Catholic University Colledge of Ghana and was unemployed after school. As a way of helping her, her mother, who used to sell flour, gave her one of her shops to manage and keep the proceeds, but the business was unfortunately not that profitable.

Eventually, she got the opportunity to work as a teacher in Cote D'Ivoire until she was prompted by a friend to apply as a teacher in Ecuador. She did that, went through an interview and successfully excelled. According to Sandra, her first salary was $150 (GH₵1,492) and she currently makes above $600 (Ghc5,970).

Mercy shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

