A baby shunned her father after he woke her up to change her diaper and left her quite upset for doing so

The girl ignored her father to register her displeasure after he repeatedly stretched his hands and urged her to come to him

Having a baby is one of the most beautiful things that could happen to a couple and moments with them leave lasting memories to reminisce over later.

But a father who woke his daughter up to change her diaper left the child quite upset, and she surprisingly registered her displeasure.

In a video on Black_positive_vibes, the little princess refused to go to her dad to send a clear message to him.

Photo of a baby and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: black_positive_vibes/Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Instagram

The child shunned her father after he repeatedly stretched his hands and urged her to come to him.

''Eeei, come on,'' the dad said twice, but the girl defied him, erupting laughter from her father and a woman who was with them.

The video of the father-daughter moment has garnered massive reactions, with some netizens saying the baby acted like an adult.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Cecil.scott.39 reacted:

He should’ve know he was gonna get that smoke by her having on that bonnet on in the first place…then to then wake her up? #shebeenherebefore lol.

Charisma_the_realtor1913 said:

It’s the little bonnet for me.

Foxeygurl commented:

She said nah fam. I'm good.

Deejaybop said:

Got that baby looking like somebody's old auntie .

Mssexynsassy_76 commented:

She look like she's been here before .

Arealwiselady observed:

That bonnet is killing me. She is a doll.

Saleadeanofficial said:

She didn’t even turn around smh.

Bossherk_gemg commented:

Already ignoring ppl early.

Carolelamp reacted:

Noooo these pandemic babies are something else.

Mrsmichole said:

That was some good sleep.

Cjgillis101 commented:

She says not today dad, not today.

Source: YEN.com.gh