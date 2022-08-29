A Nigerian man caused a commotion on social media after he revealed that he rejected a $500 (N211k) apple gift card from a white lady who will soon be in Nigeria

The two met online when she offered him the gift, but he turned it down, stating that he doesn't need her money

Sharing a video call they had, the Nigerian said he is very much content with having her as a friend

Love may be in the offing for a Nigerian man as a white lady he met online is set to arrive in the country to see him.

The Nigerian with the handle @richiewestsexy45 shared on TiKTok a video call he had with the lady where he gave the hint.

The man said he doesn't want her money. Photo Credit: TikTok/@richiewestsexy45

Source: UGC

In one of the videos he posted on the platform, the man revealed that he turned down a $500 (N211k) apple gift card from her.

On why he rejected it, the man stated that he doesn't need her money but her friendship.

"I don't need her money, just her friend is okay," he captioned the video.

The white lady showed concern and care towards him as seen in the said recorded video call.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Stevenmillerjames23 said:

"Sorry no collect 5h hold body they no get joy."

shadowleedancer said:

"BØSS man where do you get them from."

Easy Boi said:

"Na bag he go use collect sharp."

Nelson mount said:

"Why can't you accept that fuc*king card bro."

Willz_da_Boss said:

"Who you dey whine, the day she go marry or get boyfriend, she go give you asap blocking , 500$ don go."

oluwatayo said:

"Lol I understand my guy you wan nurse am well."

Source: Legit.ng