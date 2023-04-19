A young Nigerian girl who is a good actress has gone viral after she superbly mimicked her elder sister

In the TikTok video, which has attracted more than 56k likes, the girl was asked to imitate her sister's mannerisms

Her performance and how she did it correctly got her applause, as people said she had a future in acting

A TikTok video showed a young girl with incredible acting talent. The girl was also fluent in the Igbo language.

The video was posted by @promisebackup122, who said she asked a young girl named Favour to act like her.

The girl correctly copied her sister's mannerisms. Photo credit: TikTok/@promisebackup122.

Nigerian girl who mimicked her sister becomes popular

In the video, the girl entered the house and acted out some of the things her sister does at home. When she entered the house, she behaved like an adult as she called children by their names, asking them to come and meet her.

She also sat on the sofa and opened her bag, bringing out things she said she had bought for her younger ones. But this was after she asked them if they had washed plates and swept the house.

Her elder sister, who posted the video, said the young girl was spot on, and that she mimicked her correctly.

The video has elicited reactions from TikTok users who saw it. Many have also praised the girl for being fluent in the Igbo language.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Adannaya said:

"Her Igbo is so clean."

@Amakalucy commented:

"Nollywood is calling."

@Pinky’s fashion hub said:

"Younger siblings will make someone to be talking too much."

@BLESSING CHIC said:

"If you’re living with kids and you can’t control your self you will run mad."

@Teekay said:

"How did she do all this without laughing."

@Ojiugo ana awala eze said:

"She deserves an award."

