Some homeless people who were lying by the streets in Ghana got treated to KFC packs

The kind act was undertaken by Mr David Boahen whose profile indicates that he works for KFC & Mybitstore

Ghanaians have been in the comment section of his post, pouring out blessings over his kind act

Mr David Boahen, a benevolent Ghanaian man who is the road manager for both KFC Ghana and Mybitstore, has undertaken a heartwarming act that is being praised by social media users.

The gentleman went about in the dead of the night to find homeless people who were lying on the streets and gave them packs of KFC, which is considered a delicacy for the rich.

"I drove around 11 pm in search of the homeless and those sleeping infront of people’s stores to bless with a token and @kfcghana chicken .Infact they loved it .. they had some fingerlickinggood moments #kfcghana," he posted with captivating photos on his Instagram handle.

Photos of David Boahen handing KFC packs to the homeless Photo credit: @amgdeuces_ironboy

Source: Instagram

How David Boahen got showered with blessings by social media users

Below were some comments gathered by YEN.com.gh that were as heartwarming as the kind act David undertook.

honeyboy_gh commented:

God bless you multiple times boss❤️

happiness1753 mentioned:

Jehovah sees and Jehovah knows...God give u long life. Amen ❤️❤️

_its_abena indicated:

God bless you so much I really admire your generosity ❤️

nana.agyeman.71619 added:

Very Good my brother may God bless u wid ur Good heart ❤️

iammorganah blessed him saying:

God bless you for doing God’s work !! The blessing is insane

