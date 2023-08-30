The agent of Kudus has rubbished rumours that she is dating the West Ham player

The sister of Jennifer Mendelewitsch was the first to set the record straight on the issue

Netizens who saw the post shared their opinions regarding the revelation made the agent of Kudus

Jennifer Mendelewitsch, the pretty agent of Mohammed Kudus, has finally denied rumours that she is in a love affair with the West Ham player.

Clarity on the issue was made when Melanie Mendelewitsch, the sister of the French agent, in a tweet, set the records straight by revealing that her sister is not the girlfriend of Kudus.

Agent of Kudus denies having an affair with the player Photo credit: @MelnyMendel @FabrizioRomano

She added that what exists between Kudus and her sister is a working relationship, as she is his agent and nothing more.

"Very funny (so to speak) these hundreds of supporters who cannot conceive for a single second that @JenMendel is Kudus' agent and not his "girlfriend"... by the way @FabrizioRomano, her name is Jennifer Mendelewitsch" she tweeted.

Jennifer Mendelewitsch affirmed her sister's statement by reposting the tweet on her timeline.

The new twist comes after a viral photo captured Mohammed Kudus, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, and West Ham's Technical Director, Tim Steidten, on a plane, apparently en route from Amsterdam to London.

Some West Ham fans, on seeing the photo, initially assumed that Jennifer was the girlfriend of Kudus, hence the clarification.

Peeps react to the clarity of Kudus' agent

Netizens who saw the video gave their own views of the whole situation, with many commending her for setting the records straight

@OfficialBigDave commented:

To be fair Mel, normally when you see a very beautiful woman with a footballer, there is a romantic link. However, hopefully Fabrizio has duly noted your reasonable and fair point

@kirkster1984 indicated:

Definitely knew she was the agent. I not sure if any of the other agents were mentioned in the photos on the jet.

@Dengiehammer reacted:

In all honesty I don't care who any players agent is. They are the worst part of football

@James85Louie added:

Did you ever consider that maybe no one cares who you are? Lol

There’s Only 2 people in that pic West Ham fans are interested in, sorry to say, you’re not one of them

