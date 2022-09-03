An alumna of Accra Girls Senior High School has made UPSA Law School history as she graduated from the establishment

A former student of Accra Girls Senior High School, Naziha Amin Gombilla, has made UPSA Law School history as she graduated from the establishment.

Gombilla became the first person to earn a first-class from UPSA Law School since the inception of law studies at the school with a Final Cumulative Grade Point Average (FCGPA) of 3.72.

The high-achieving trailblazer is a mentor who delights in helping students better appreciate the law.

Ghanaian Trailblazer Becomes First Person to Graduate with First-Class from UPSA Law School

In her valedictory speech, Gombilla congratulated her colleagues for their success despite the challenges they faced as students.

She also delivered the valedictory speech on behalf of her graduating class on the graduation day.

