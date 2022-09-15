The mother of the young boy who wrecked her house has reacted to the video making the rounds, as well as what was said of her son

According to the woman, the boy is actually mentally ill and is not only 15 years of age but also way stronger

While explaining what actually happened, she said her friend betrayed her by putting the clip in the public domain

The woman whose house was destroyed by her boy has cleared the air on the real truth about what happened.

Some hours ago, multiple news outlets had reported that a woman's house was wrecked by her 12-year-old son because she seized his phone.

She said her son is mentally ill. Photo Credit: @_sjae

YEN.com.gh gathered that the widespread unverified reports are following a now viral video released on Twitter by @_sjae on September 14.

The tweep had reported that the wreckage was done by a 12-year-old boy because his mum took away his phone. However, @_sjae would later retract her statement in a subsequent tweet, saying that she was misinformed.

"Hi y’all. I did not expect this video to blow up like this, but thankfully it did.

"I just got off the phone with the woman in the video.

"I was misinformed when I first posted it (my sincerest apologies) The truth is that this was the result of an episode her 15 y|o son,'' she wrote.

Netizens weren't buying her retraction and this made her attach a video of the boy's mum speaking on the issue.

The boy's mum says she was betrayed

In a video shared by @_sjae, the lad's mum confirmed that her house was indeed wrecked by her son, but was mum on the reason that triggered it.

She said her friend betrayed her by sending out the video. The unidentified woman revealed that her son is mentally ill and is not 12 but 15 years old.

She said he was off his medications that day and couldn't be stopped because he was much stronger.

Excerpts from her statement in the video go thus:

"My friend betrayed me and sent this video out of something hurtful.

"The damage is real... The damage is still here.

"This is the apartment and I have to fix this.

"This is not funny. My son is mentally ill, is 6ft tall. He is not 12, he is 15. He is 270 Ibs so no i can't spa*nk him. So, yeah, it is real."

A GoFundMe has been set up by the woman's friend to raise money to fix the house.

Watch the video below:

Watch her reaction below:

Social media reactions

@shannoncmallory said:

"Oh sweetie, I'm so very sorry mental illness isn't a joking matter, impacting every aspect of the ill person's life along with all those who care for them. I hope this mom and her family will receive much needed help❤️."

@heraldnocomfort said:

"Damage might be real but people still shouldn't pay for it, who knows the real story behind it certainly wasn't a child. If he's on meds he wouldn't be alone, if he was that's all on you."

@JahswaSmiff said:

"God bless you ma'am! And don't be mad at your friend, what you see as "betrayal" is going to turn into a blessing. Some things you shouldn't have to deal with alone!!!"

@fwshirleybae23 said:

"I understand completely my older brother is autistic and has done the same thing even worse many many many times. Just bc he be mad and whooping didn’t help my mom visits him now at a place where the keep him now."

Boy, 12, shoots dead his Nigerian mum

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 12-year-old boy had shot dead his mother.

According to a report by Leadership, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said deputies began investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Forestdale, Alabama, on Monday, August 8.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Cook’s 12-year-old son, who has not been named, unintentionally discharged a firearm, striking and killing his mom.

Investigators said evidence supports that the shooting was unintentional. The boy’s family, who he will remain with, has been cooperative, the US police department said.

