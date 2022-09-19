Famous Ghanaian TikToker, Jackline Mensah has been trending on Twitter particularly for an wrong reason

Netizens have been bashing the famous influencer over the claim that she said a boy who takes trotro cannot date her

The original video, however, has revealed that Jackline said she would buy a car for her man if he takes trotro

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jackline Mensah has been topping the charts on social media especially Twitter for the claim that she said she could not date a man who uses trotro.

YEN.com.gh has dug around to find the original video in which Jackline was said to have made the statement and it turns out, she did not say that in fact.

Contrary to the trending false reports, Jackline actually indicated that if her boyfriend takes trotro, she would take responsibility to buy him a car from her own pocket.

Beautiful photos of Jackline Mensah Photo credit: @jackline_mensah

Source: Instagram

How Ghanaians have been reacting to the news

After seeing Jackline Mensah's real video, Ghanaians have been in the comment section unleashing their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Esi Teddy commented:

So what did she say bad that u guys are bashing her Eii bibini will never learn sense oo daabi so now someone’s choice is their problem

GHANA LEAKS mentioned:

Stupid bloggers saying sh!t about her…what she said right now,there is no bad thing about this but humans which no brain are fixed in their heads are

Alfred Amponsah indicated:

@Alfred Amponsah:this useless bloggers needs to be taken on to do their job well...90% of bloggers are useless in Ghana

Watch the video below

Jackline Mensah: TikTok Influencer Discloses How She Used To Sell Popcorn And Toffees

As YEN.com.gh also reported, the young Ghanaian Tiktoker Jackline Mensah revealed her grass-to-grace story and what life was like for her before fame.

The young social media sensation said life has not always been rosy as many peeps tend to think, as she has had to hustle to cater for herself and her family.

Jackline revealed that she had to take on adult responsibilities at a tender age as she came from a poor background and had to aid her family financially to keep them afloat. Jackline said she used to sell popcorn and toffees made out of condensed milk in order to survive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh