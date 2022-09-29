One of the leading members of the NPP, Hopeson Adorye, has revealed how the opposition NDC allegedly hired some thugs to boo at President Akufo-Addo during the just-ended Global Citizen Festival

Adorye claims the party, through CEO of 3 Music, Baba Sadiq, Editor of Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe, and an individual known as Suhuyini orchestrated the act

He says the trio hired 75 boys from Fadama, a Zongo community in Accra and paid each of them ¢120

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has provided further evidence to back claims that the opposition NDC was the brain behind the Akufo-Addo booing incident.

According to one of the leading members of the party, Hopeson Adorye, the NDC through the Chief Executive Officer of 3 Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe and one Suhuyini organized some boys from Fadama, a Zongo community in Accra, to stage the incident.

The comments of Mr Adorye follow an official statement from the Communications Directorate of the NPP, which accused the NDC of orchestrating the heckling incident.

Even though the NDC has distanced itself from the allegation and attributed it to widespread anger among the Ghanaian youth, Hopeson Adorye insists the party paid thugs to embarrass the President at the international festival.

Speaking to Accra-based Okay FM, the 2020 NPP Kpone-Kantamanso parliamentary candidate said those who engaged in the act received monetary compensation.

“…Because Sadiq of 3 Music Awards is an industry player and has a connection with the lead organizers, when he heard it, he and Larry Dogbe and Suhuyini met at a particular place to plan. They contracted 75 boys from Fadama and paid each one of them GH¢120,” Hopeson alleged.

President Akufo-Addo was over the weekend heckled by a section of the crowd at the Global Citizen Festival held at the Black Star Square.

Amid shouts of ‘Away, Away’, some of the patrons at the musical festival booed the President when he mounted the podium to speak on poverty and what the government was doing to eradicate same.

The booing incident has been widely condemned by some leading members of the governing party, with Adansi Asokwa MP Kobina Tahir Hammond taking those who engaged in the act to the cleaners.

Mark Okraku Mantey: I Did Not Hear Anybody Boo Akufo-Addo; He Was Rather Cheered By The Crowd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, said some faceless individuals fabricated the Akufo-Addo booing incident.

According to Mr. Okraku-Mantey, he was close to the stage and the scene of the action yet never heard anybody boo the President, contrary to information making rounds in media circles.

