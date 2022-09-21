Global site navigation

People
"My Family is Willing to Call Me Baby": Small-Sized 29-Year-Old Man Giggles Like a Kid in Video, Shares Story

by  Linda Anderson Aba Afful
  • A 29-year-old man identified as Pingping has shared a touching story of how he stopped growing at an early age
  • Pingping in a TikTok video disclosed that he was diagnosed with an illness which hindered him from growing up
  • Reacting to the video, netizens sympathised with the young man while some prayed for healing

A young man who still looks and sounds like a baby has shared his story on TikTok.

The 29-year-old man identified as Pingping on TikTok said he was diagnosed with an illness which stopped him from growing.

29-year-old baby
29-year-old baby Photo Credit: @babyfly1987 / TikTok
Source: UGC

He however wrote in the caption of his video that his family is willing to take care of him and call him baby.

In his words:

"My name is Pingping. I'm 29 years old. I can't grow up because of an illness. My family is willing to call me baby."

Viral videos shared via his account on TikTok showed him giggling like a baby. Others showed him standing or sitting while letting out a lovely smile.

Netizens react as Pingping shares his story

@angelswan96 said:

"You have a very good brother Pingping! He cares about you alot & protect you from harm. Many blessings to you & your brother. Take care."

@veletagillispieroberts wrote:

"Hey PingPing. I’ve missed you! You’re always the first person I look for when I come here! You make me so happy."

@mi2_5nd_29 noted:

"This is literally one of the parents wishes please always be my baby. Cutie pingping!"

@alananatasha_ asked:

"Can he understand things? I know he’s 29, but there’s alot of questions I need to know. So cute."

@misstarlight71 said:

"I wish we could have what he’s saying translated it would be so amazing to see it."

@420proud_jewels commented:

"This like my dream as a parent I loved when my son was around his age and size I’ve always wished he could stay that way! You’re absolutely adorable."

@violetl_67 stated:

"Hi pingping you have a beautiful laugh & your family is very blessed to have you what a wonderful father. It's very beautiful where you are."

Watch the video below:

Little lady with baby voice says she's an adult

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a small-sized female TikTok content creator has stated that she is not a kid but an adult.

The TikToker with the handle @itzamealiaa has a small stature which is cutely not helped by her tiny voice and baby-like face, and this has led many to conclude she is not of age.

In a recent video on the platform, the bold and courageous lady revealed she has the Russell-Silver syndrome (RSS) disorder which is responsible for her small stature.

Source: Legit.ng

