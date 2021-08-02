A phone repairer has opened up about how he managed to create wealth from his job

According to him, he repairs the phones of many celebs including Stonebwoy and Samini

He revealed that he had managed to acquire 3 cars and owns land from his business

Daniel Adjetey, a mobile phone repairer who is noted for fixing phones for many celebrities in Ghana has shared his grass to grace story in an exclusive interview.

While speaking in a one-on-one interview with SVTV Africa, Daniel narrated how he was able to come from a background of being a school dropout to meeting celebs.

According to him, he could not further his education due to financial constraints so he had to figure out how he was going to break through in life.

Daniel Adjetey said he carved a niche for himself in electronics and specialized in mobile phone repairs.

He recounted that he got so good at the craft that he started getting many recommendations from his satisfied clients.

Soon, his shop located in Tema Community 1 was welcoming some big names in the entertainment industry as well as other big names coming there for phone repairs.

According to Daniel who has now attracted the tag "celebrity phone repairer", he has fixed phones for the likes of Samini, Stonebwoy, D-Black, Dade Opanka to mention but a few.

He added that his hard work has paid off and in the past 14 years that he has kept at his craft, he has managed to acquire some wealth.

Daniel counted 3 cars and land that he had acquired through his phone repair business and indicated that he was hopeful of building on his current success.

