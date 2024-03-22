A Ghanaian lady who recently traveled abroad has come forward with her feelings of regret

In a TikTok video, the lady disclosed that it has been her greatest wish to travel abroad; however, the harsh weather has left her with regrets

Netizens who thronged the comment session could not help bur sympathise with her, others also shared similar sentiments

A Ghanaian lady who recently relocated abroad has taken to social media to express regret over her decision to travel, citing the cold weather in her new location as a major challenge.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady identified as @Obaa Yaa Asabere noted that it had been her greatest wish to travel abroad.

As a result, she desperately sought avenues to travel and even resorted to the popular prayer platform, Alpha Hour to make her plight known to God.

Eventually, her prayer request was granted and she's now abroad. But the cold weather is making life uncomfortable.

"When I was in Ghana, I was always praying. I joined Alpha, asking God when he would grant my need. I even cried sometimes.”

She took to her page to ask netizens if travelling abroad was a better option than staying in Ghana, given her current situation.

Ghanaians living abroad sympathise with lady who regretted travelling abroad

Apparently, Obaa Yaa is not the only one going through this as some Ghanaians who thronged the comment session expressed similar woes.

@Francisca Mintaa Gyasi wrote:

"Me oo. Hmmm, me kraaa de3 I sometimes tell myself if I have money paaa I will go back oo. Not easy."

@Derrick wrote:

"I’m also at North York follow back sister."

@Lottyme wrote:

"You're not alone in this sis."

