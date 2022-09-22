A lady, Favour, has shared a video of the new house she built and how she did the opening ceremony

Many people were in her comment section to "tap" from her new blessing as they congratulated the landlady

For the housewarming, Favour organised a small party in her compound as she entertained people with food

A lady called Favour has gone online to celebrate her latest success, and many people were happy for her.

Showing the video of the mansion she just built, the woman said:

"Congratulations to me."

Many social media users celebrated the woman online. Photo source: TikTok/@favour750

Guests were entertained

In the clip, well-wishers came around to celebrate with the new landlady. She entertained them with food and drinks. It was a small party in the house's compound.

At the end of the video, Favour stood on the staircase leading into the building, getting ready to go in.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 3000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Prettytonia said:

"Congratulations sis I tap from ur blessings."

Blessing said:

"Congratulations mama I tap from ur blessings."

Rusoso Ipalibo said:

"Congratulations hun."

marvisshokemmanue said:

"Congratulations dear.... More blessings."

ZEE said:

"Congratulations, I tap into my own new home."

Nicky said:

"congratulations I pray God should bless my husband with wealth."

Patricia Kugbeh Barwu said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

