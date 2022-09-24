Hajia 4reall, popular Ghanaian musician has recently become the talk of many on social media after a video of her surfaced

She was seen dancing with her waist while standing beside her brand new Mercedes G-Wagon in a video

@adhepaena_, a follower commented: "Aswear she’s really working very hard ooo eii boi"

Well-known Ghanaian musician and influencer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia 4Reall, has managed to entertain many with her dance moves in a recent video.

Hajia in black standing beside her G-Wagon and in a straight dress posing for the camera Photo credit: @thosecalledcelebs, @hajia4reall

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @thosecalledcelebs had the gorgeous mother of one happily moving her waist up and down beside her newly purchased and registered Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

The video was captioned;

People want us to look like this before we can sing...Awurade ay3 me yie song some ♥️ but mo boooowa!! Eeeiii Mama Hajia work dey pay ooo

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 2,700 reactions with close to 50 social media users commenting.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@adhepaena_ said:

aswear she’s really working very hard ooo eii boi

@dat_sweet_shugga replied:

Music blessings Ampa

@abena_sugar_trust commented:

Ny3 asem fiafia o ❤️

From @kwekus_world_uk:

Hajia work Dey pay oooo bcz eiii

@owusu_anima wrote:

Pay akese3 nkoaa

@abekahbernice said:

Nebu adwuma b3n na Mama Hadjia y3

@a_b_e_naaa wrote:

Eeeeeeish papa no hw3 akwadaaa no paaa oooo

@obaapaadepa_nkunim_

Mpaninfuo aduane

@jaideelammy

Not my eyes focusing on where they chose to print the “baby girl “

Watch the full video linked below;

Hajia4Real Flaunts Rolls Royce, Bentley, Range Rover & Other Expensive Cars In Her Mansion, Video Causes Stir

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian socialite, actress, and singer HajiaReal, known in private life as Mona Montrage Faiz, opened the doors of her Trassaco estate mansion.

The Fine Girl hitmaker showed her fans around the plush house as she held a big birthday party for her daughter, Naila, on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

A video sighted on the Instagram page, @ghhyper, shows Hajia4Real's mansion with a neatly paved compound. The video showed the part of the house where she parks her cars.

A look at the cars parked at the singer's garage shows she has an expensive collection of vehicles. Among them were a Rolls Royce, Bentley, Range Rover, and a Porsche Panamera. Most of the cars were unlicensed.

