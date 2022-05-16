Hajia4Real recently held a plush birthday party for her daughter, Naila, at her Trassaco estate house

A video from the party has shown a number of expensive cars including Rolls Royce and Bentley parked in the house

The latest video has stirred loads of reactions from Hajia4real's followers and other socil media users

Ghanaian socialite, actress, and singer HajiaReal, known in private life as Mona Montrage Faiz, has opened the doors of her Trassaco estate mansion.

The Fine Girl hitmaker showed her fans around the plush house as she held a big birthday party for her daughter, Naila, on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

A video sighted on the Instagram page, @ghhyper, shows Hajia4Real's mansion with a neatly paved compound. The video showed the part of the house where she parks her cars.

Hajia4Real has shown off cars n her mansion Photo source: @ghhyper1, @hajia4real

A look at the cars parked at the singer's garage shows she has an expensive collection of vehicles. Among them were a Rolls Royce, Bentley, Range Rover, and a Porsche Panamera. Most of the cars were unlicensed.

Cars in HajiaReal's house stir reactions

The video of the cars in Hajia4Real's house has stirred a number of reactions online. While some are praising her for being humble, others are wondering where she got them from.

dat_sweet_shugga said:

"So she acquired everything from the music industry.. wow music pays ..ahh well ."

ante_bae said:

"That babe rich and humble ."

mavisboateng31 said:

"Even with all these she doesn't make unnecessary noise,that lady is a real definition of class ."

zanglish said:

"Enemies will say what ever they like but bro if you think is easy pass the same process... Think about your self and STOP thinking negative about people who have made it in life."

