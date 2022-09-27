A young man has recently managed to put his girlfriend in a very confusing state due to money he owes her

The Ghanaian lady, in an anonymous post shared that her man borrowed about GH₵10,000 but paid half, with the other half yet to be paid

The romantic man recently bought iPhone 13 Pro Max for his lady, which is making it difficult for her to ask for her money back

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian lady has recently sparked massive reactions among social media users after opening up about a dilemma she finds herself.

Ghana cedis, confused young lady, photo of an iPhone display Photo credit: Richard Darko, Delmaine Donson, Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page, Tell It Moms had the lady anonymously sharing that her man owes her GH₵5,000, which she urgently needs, but she just received iPhone 13 Pro Max from him as a birthday present, and now, she is unsure if she should still ask for her money back.

She added that her partner also wants to take her on a romantic trip to Ada, which costs a lot, and that makes her very unhappy because he owes her but chooses to spend his money on other things instead of settling his debt.

The frustrated lady ended by calling on netizens to help her come to a decision as to what to do next.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many who saw the post took to the comments section to share their opinions. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 600 reactions with over 470 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

Adelaide Ama Klu suggested:

You can ask him for a loan like he did or you can ask him to support you with the rest of the money but before any of these is done explain to him what you need the money for. Please do not make reference to the 5000 cedis he owes you.(he may have some sort of perception about you if you don't handle this 5000 cedis issue properly). All the best!

Deborah Fiatui said:

Why don’t you request for financial assistance from him instead of asking him directly to pay your money. I will also advise you don’t sell the phone. You can’t have it all. You’ve got to make some compromises.

Ama Serwaa wrote:

If you can let that money go please let it go..ok? And learn your lesson from the way he has behaved.Dont let him know how much u have..Keep your money matters to yourself.And only borrow him money you can let go.Thank u

From Beauty Otinkorang Martey:

Pre Pana will soon be opana, so be plane with him. Ask the money in a romantic way, if you don't want to go waste the money like u say, u can find a nice way to convince him. Maybe he wants to see if u can suggest something better to be done with the money rather than Ada trip. Open up and convince him of how marriage material u are. Don't sell the phone please

Ghanaian wife Plans to get Husband Jailed Over Ghc10,000 he owes her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman anonymously took to a popular Facebook page called Tell It Moms where she opened up about how her husband is refusing to pay money he owes her.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had the lady sharing that her husband who had been laid off from two different jobs started his own business and needed money for it.

As a supportive wife, she went in for a loan when her husband reached out for financial support with a promise that he would pay later.

" I tried and got a well paid job while Opana also does some small business. One day he asked of an amount of 10000 to invest into his business which I did. The money was a loan that I took for him and he promised to pay me back monthly which I agreed", she wrote.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh