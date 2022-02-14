An unhappy wife is requesting that her husband pay back the Ghc10,000 she borrowed from bank to support his business

Her husband reached out to her to support his startup after being laid off from two jobs and the wife gladly did

According to the woman, she went in for the loan having in mind her partner would be paying her back on a monthly basis

A Ghanaian woman has anonymously taken to a popular Facebook page called Tell It Moms where she opened up about how her husband is refusing to pay money he owes her.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had the lady sharing that her husband who had been laid off from two different jobs started his own business and needed money for it.

As a supportive wife, she went in for a loan when her husband reached out for financial support with a promise that he would pay later.

" I tried and got a well paid job while Opana also does some small business. One day he asked of an amount of 10000 to invest into his business which I did. The money was a loan that I took for him and he promised to pay me back monthly which I agreed", she wrote.

After getting him the money, he paid consistent for three months and things went downhill from there.

"He started paying well for three months but after that then he started complaining about low sales."

The unhappy wife revealed that it has been a year already and he has still not paid and anytime she asks him, the only response is that he has no money to give her.

Her intention is to report her husband to the police given that the loan needs to be paid back.

The young woman sought for the opinions of netizens after her narration.

Some of the interesting responses have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Awo Boachiewaah Opoku-Damoah commented:

If you really love and want to spend forever with your husband, police should be out of your dealings. Please Find other alternatives but police de3.... abotare wai

Francesca Ferguson-Afful wrote:

no dear unless there is domestic violence… you can’t report your own husband to the police and come back to the same house; count the money as lost , and learn your lesson.

Maame Nyarkoah Ntiamoah said:

If u arrest him the marriage will collapse. this is a lesson learnt try and pay back the loan and dnt talk abt it again. Another day will come wen he will need money again dnt worry my sister. Lots of hugs dear

From Muntari Zenabu:

My sister pay the money and never ask him again tomorrow is another day and don't tell anyone about it may Allah bless you.

Gertrude Annan

He is your husband remember.... Do you think the marriage will be successful after police intervention??? Pretend it did not happen and learn from it .... Ensure he performs his duties....

