A Nigerian birthday celebrant has openly expressed her displeasure and hate towards people on her contact list

While tagging them rubbish people and idiots, she tearfully vowed to delete their phone numbers

Social media users tried to understand the reasons behind her outburst on a day supposed to be special to her

A Nigerian lady has angrily blasted people on her contact list on her birthday.

In a video posted via TikTok, the celebrant could be seen weeping bitterly as she blamed her contact list for causing her pain.

She cried bitterly on her birthday. Photo Credit: TikTok/@darksouljagirl

She tagged them rubbish people, vowing to remove their phone numbers. According to her, they have proven to be irrelevant on her list.

"All the rubbish people in my contact, they are leaving today. All those idiots wey just dey waste time for my contacts, you people are all going out today.

"I hate everybody wey dey my contact. You people are rubbish. Rubbish people!," she said.

The reason for her outburst wasn't disclosed, but netizens thought it is probably that they didn't get her gifts or do shoutouts.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

BigHeart❤️ said:

"This is an entitled mentality…They should leave their problem and lavish your birthday..Na ojukokoro Dey worry you shaa."

juliet said:

"@juliet:I understand what you going through, sometimes my siblings forgets my birthday, but don't forget to ask me money."

kelvin Emmanuel said:

"I guess no one wished you a happy birthday…sorry dear but hope you atlest told anyone about your birthday."

user7797438035543 said:

"You are not the only one mine was yesterday and only few people sent a text to me . even my own parents didn't remember."

ExcellenceItatex (The Drunk) said:

"Easy dear..... so sorry about what ever happened on your day.... cheer up please."

Debby Precious said:

"This is hilarious but whatsApp contacts aren’t your friends na so you no suppose carry them for mind but how you cry is me laugh."

18-year-old lady organises her birthday party but no one came

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady's birthday celebration had seen no turnout.

A lady who claims to be the celebrant's sister had taken to TikTok to reveal that no one turned up for the birthday party.

She went on to share a video showing the well-decorated and arranged event hall with edibles on each table but no one in sight. A lady who is believed to be the celebrant could be seen seated in one of the chairs, all dressed up and looking moody.

Two other persons who are believed to have roles to play at the party were the only humans seen at the venue.

Source: Legit.ng