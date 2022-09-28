The pregnancy transformation of a young mother-to-be has recently taken many by surprise on social media

She shared a video of herself before conceiving and her current look as a heavily pregnant woman

@pamelazenda commented: "You are not alone my sister, same thing happened to me. Good thing is that as soon as you deliver you get back to normal"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A gorgeous young lady has recently got many talking on social media after sharing her humbling experience with pregnancy.

Gorgeous young lady before getting pregnant and heavily pregnant Photo credit: @precious_o/TikTok

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @precious_o had her sharing a video which captured how she looked before pregnancy and as a heavily pregnant woman.

She shared the post with the caption;

The most humbling experience of my entire life! I literally transformed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many internet users who saw the post had a lot to say. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 30,000 reactions with over 770 comments and 1526 shares.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the interesting comments below;

@realsega shared:

I’m in the same boat. Can’t take pics. I don’t understand the relationship between pregnancy and the nose becoming big

@miriam_nn1 commented:

chaaaiii the transformation is too much ooo

@deborahonyejiawa5 said:

I'm with my 4th pregnancy....the more my pregnancy progresses the more I look beautiful...pregnancy does not humble me ooh I humble pregnancy

From @nayaribld_:

I haven’t put on weight is just my belly and NOW NOSE ( my biggest fear ) 6 more weeks to go

@lydie_kena0312 commented:

Nay I prayed and said if I change too much especially on my face then my baby better come looking exactly like me

@pamelazenda replied:

You are not alone my sister, same thing happened to me. Good thing is that as soon as you deliver you get back to normal

Watch the full video linked below;

Young Woman's Massive Pregnancy Transformation In Video Sparks Massive Reactions Online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported a young woman recently got many social media users talking after sharing a video of herself.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @tabsalterego had her sharing a picture of herself before she got pregnant alongside photos of her during pregnancy.

Many who saw the young mother's video took to the comments section to share their experiences and opinions. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 1.3 million likes with close to 14,200 comments and 33,000 shares.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh