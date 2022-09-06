One of Ghana's favorite foods has been hit hard by the rising price levels in Ghana

The price of "kosua ne meko", made from hard boiled eggs and pepper has gone up by about at least 100% prompting reactions from a section of Ghanaians

In July, the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that inflation was at a high of 31.7%

The cost of a Ghanaian egg delicacy called “kosua ne meko” has shot up two times following an increase in the price of a crate of eggs in shops and supermarkets.

“Kosua ne meko” is a simple dish made from hard boiled eggs, freshly ground pepper, tomatoes, onions and salt.

The freshly ground vegetables are sandwiched in the boiled egg yolk and may be eaten alone or with a main dish.

Food inflation affects price of popular Ghanaian food.

Source: UGC

The price of the delicacy started the year at GH¢1 but quickly shot up to GH¢1.5 by March 2022. However, on Monday, September 5, YEN.com.gh’s monitoring of the “kosua ne meko” market revealed the price had shot up to GH¢2.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a vendor of the popular snack explained that the price of a crate of eggs has shot up from GH¢32 for the smallest sizes and GH¢40 for the bigger sizes.

“There is nothing we can do. If we don’t increase the prices of the eggs we sell we can’t make profit,“ Mavis Marfo justified the increase in the price of her “kosua ne meko”.

Meanwhile, when YEN.com.gh put up a Facebook post on Monday asking readers how much they were now buying their favourite food, many confirmed that the price had shot up to GH¢2.

However, a few others claimed they were buying it at a much higher cost.

Comments have been varied. Some social media users also said sellers are partly to blame for the increase.

Ebenezer Osei observed the following:

"An egg is sold for GHC 5 in a certain restaurant somewhere at North Legon...I asked Why and the reply was laughing aww people we sometimes make things so complicated "

Rudolf Steiner also claimed:

"Upon carrying my own pepper, but they still sell it high for me.Nawa for this GH"

Fandelove Guy Guy said

"But dey said Ghana is 2cedis all because of nana."

July 2022 Inflation Rises To 31.7%: General Price Levels In Ghana Continue Upward Climb

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that inflation for July 2022 has risen to 31.7%, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), showing that general price levels in the country have consistently risen since January.

Between June 2022 and July 2022, prices of goods have increased by 3.1%, the GSS figures show.

Official statistician for the country, Professor Samuel Annim, said Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that the key drivers of the July inflation have been driven significantly by imports.

“From the food and non-food inflation, we recorded food inflation of 32.3% and 31.3% for non-food inflation. From the domestic perspective, we recorded 29.2% and imported inflation of 31.3%”, Prof Annim told the press.

Source: YEN.com.gh