A young Ghanaian lady called Efya Benson is going viral after making a rather scary video

In a narration on her TikTok handle, the young lady indicated that she met her friend's ghost

According to Efya, her friend called Sisi called her over to her house 4 days ago, only to learn that the lady died 2 weeks back

Efya Benson, a young Ghanaian lady on TikTok has given a rather shocking narration of how she met a friend and later realized that they had been deceased.

On her handle @efya_benson on TikTok, the lady whose voice was shaking as she spoke, indicated that she got a call four days ago from her friend she affectionately called Sisi.

According to Efya, Sisi asked that she come to her house, which she went and spent the night eating indomie with her and catching up.

Efya's interaction with Sisi

Efya stated that Sisi called some friends who owed her money and asked that she takes the monies from them since she (Sisi) was travelling to the village and would not be around for a while.

"I went there, ate indomie with her and she called the people she was owing and asked me to speak to them, which I did. We had a great time and all of this happened four days ago," Efya indicated.

The scared Ghanaian young lady then revealed that she has learned that Sisi died two weeks ago, which means that she met the deceased's ghost.

Efya says following the incident, a traditional man has been called to give her cleaning rituals to ensure that she does not suffer any repercussions.

