Two women have recently become the talk of many after a video captured them fighting over a man they are both connected to

In the heat of the moment, one of the ladies picked up a glass bottle and hit the other on the head with it leading to a severe head injury

Nana Aba Anamoah, a top Ghanaian journalist, tweeted her disappointment after watching the video

A video of two women fighting at a hotel in Accra has recently caused quite the stir after it surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the of @mapkpets had the women initially arguing allegedly over a man with one, insisting that she gets apologised to. The next thing that followed was one of the ladies breaking a glass bottle on the head of the other.

Two women fight with a lady trying to stop the, injured woman on the floor with people trying to help her, surprised young woman Photo credit: @mapkpets/Twitter, Roos Koole/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This led to a severe head injury which called for the injured lady to be rushed to the hospital.

The tweet was shared with the caption;

Two ladies fight over a man at a hotel in Accra, Ghana #Fight #Accra #Ghana #Hotel

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, after watching the video, took to her timeline to tweet her disappointment.

Have you seen the video of the wife and side chic fighting? Not cool koraa.

Many have since resorted to the comments section to pour their hearts out after the video surfaced.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@1homiebibz wondered:

Ah but these things I don't understand o why don't you attack the man rather because he's the one cheating on you‍♂️‍♂️

@prince_obeng_ commented:

So no body saw the need to take her to the hospital quickly

@joeappyah replied:

Why do pple think it is ones responsibility to separate a fight but not the fighters responsibility to avoid a fight or violence?

From @NezerKwame1:

The people taking the video could have done something to prevent blood spillage.

Watch the full video linked below;

